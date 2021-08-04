iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,520,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,727 shares during the period. iStar accounts for about 1.4% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 2.08% of iStar worth $31,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iStar by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iStar in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iStar in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iStar by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in iStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of STAR stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $24.90. 6,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,833. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54. iStar Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $25.04.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iStar Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is -57.47%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

