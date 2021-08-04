J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.82.

JCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $142.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.04. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $147.35.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in J2 Global by 58.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,230 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in J2 Global by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,046,000 after purchasing an additional 592,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $42,460,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in J2 Global by 1,254.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 212,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,212,000 after purchasing an additional 196,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in J2 Global by 7.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,061,000 after purchasing an additional 143,127 shares during the last quarter.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

