Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Thomas A. Sansone Sells 25,000 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,481,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of JBL opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $61.23.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

