Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,461 Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EURL opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $40.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.40.

