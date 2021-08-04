Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 27,558 Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,006,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,589,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,644,000. Institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

AHAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHAC opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.18.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.