Jane Street Group LLC Sells 3,663 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POR. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 24.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POR opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.97. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 62.55%.

In other news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POR. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

