Jane Street Group LLC Takes $280,000 Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRMK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRMK shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

