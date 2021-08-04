Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.31% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUST. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000.

Shares of MUST stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $23.35.

