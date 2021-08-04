Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues Earnings Results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.400-$14.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $13.40-14.70 EPS.

Shares of JAZZ traded down $17.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,178. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.66. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $115.11 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

