Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for CSL in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now anticipates that the company will earn $2.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.70.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CSLLY. Macquarie cut shares of CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. cut shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

CSLLY opened at $109.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CSL has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $117.98. The company has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.40.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

