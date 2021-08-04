Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Short Interest Down 18.1% in July

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 6,400,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 91.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 74,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $45,640,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,652 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 924,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 150,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JEF. Oppenheimer began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

JEF opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $35.69.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

