Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report issued on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.33. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

