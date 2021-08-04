Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Avient Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Avient in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avient’s FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

AVNT stock opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.02. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Avient by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Avient by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avient by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

