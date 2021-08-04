Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sonic Automotive, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sonic Automotive in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.17.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.02 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.76.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $54.57 on Monday. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 324.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,315,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after buying an additional 1,005,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,220,000 after buying an additional 235,521 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1,005.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 215,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after buying an additional 195,896 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2,161.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after buying an additional 181,600 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.