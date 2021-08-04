JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of JELD-WEN in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will earn $2.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

JELD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

NYSE JELD opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.30.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 112,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in JELD-WEN by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 37.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 22,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 21.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

