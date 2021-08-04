Jetcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $810,285.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $632,931.22 and $810,285.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00061042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015590 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.21 or 0.00815793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00042502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00091866 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.