John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.40 million.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.600-$4.800 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, hitting $144.06. The stock had a trading volume of 92,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,420. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.62.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $39,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,574,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $741,721. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

