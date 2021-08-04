John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.40 million.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.600-$4.800 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, hitting $144.06. 92,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,420. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.57. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $39,366.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,574,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $741,721 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.