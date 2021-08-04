John James Sullivan Sells 1,250 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total value of $363,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John James Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total value of $334,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $1,340,522.48.

On Tuesday, June 1st, John James Sullivan sold 2,215 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total value of $556,983.90.

On Thursday, May 6th, John James Sullivan sold 200 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $50,010.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, John James Sullivan sold 735 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total value of $183,852.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $291.00 on Wednesday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $307.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 501.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 8.98.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

