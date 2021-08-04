John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $2.44 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.21. The stock had a trading volume of 28,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,705. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $75.89 and a 12 month high of $107.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

