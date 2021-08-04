John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,059.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 166,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,416,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000.

Shares of VB traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.17. The stock had a trading volume of 23,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,836. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.88.

