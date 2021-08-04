JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 240

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised NatWest Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 266.43 ($3.48).

LON:NWG opened at GBX 207.40 ($2.71) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 203.78. The stock has a market cap of £23.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.83. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80).

In other NatWest Group news, insider Katie Murray acquired 95,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Insiders purchased a total of 95,301 shares of company stock valued at $289,397 over the last three months.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

