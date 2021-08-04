JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$44.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.12.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO opened at C$34.95 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$14.86 and a 12-month high of C$42.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The company has a market cap of C$24.63 billion and a PE ratio of -65.82.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.