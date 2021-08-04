JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.8% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.96. The company had a trading volume of 456,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,443,494. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $460.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.