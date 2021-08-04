JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $855.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $750.00 to $855.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s current price.

CHTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $790.71.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $770.02 on Monday. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $572.46 and a fifty-two week high of $771.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $145.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $709.65.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,523 shares of company stock worth $18,162,509 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

