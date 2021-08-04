JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) to Overweight

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UAA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UAA opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Under Armour by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.