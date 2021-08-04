Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Sells $156,599.10 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $156,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $155,320.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $156,475.00.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,148,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,339. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 853,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,608,000 after acquiring an additional 74,769 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 224,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 116,074 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at about $925,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

