Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.410-$0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.Juniper Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,148,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,339. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.56.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.22.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $522,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,862 shares of company stock worth $2,212,138 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.