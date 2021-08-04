Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) PT Lowered to $5.25 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.15 to $5.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.62% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of JUSHF opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.54. Jushi has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $9.06.
About Jushi
