Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) PT Lowered to $5.25 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.15 to $5.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.62% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of JUSHF opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.54. Jushi has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $9.06.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

