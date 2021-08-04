Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAYY opened at $10.47 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.46.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

