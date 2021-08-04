Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues Earnings Results

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.13%. Kadant updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE KAI traded up $13.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.90. 404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kadant has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $189.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.14.

Get Kadant alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,838.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,150 shares of company stock worth $551,558. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.