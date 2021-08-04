Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $189.98 and last traded at $189.98, with a volume of 382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.65.

The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.13%.

Get Kadant alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research increased their target price on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $308,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,150 shares of company stock worth $551,558. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 5.4% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 56,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kadant by 153.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Kadant in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Kadant in the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Kadant by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Kadant Company Profile (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.