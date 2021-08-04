KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.81, but opened at $16.11. KAR Auction Services shares last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 11,740 shares.

The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 42.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth $319,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 16,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 840.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

About KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.