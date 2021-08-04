Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Given New CHF 277 Price Target at UBS Group

Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from CHF 227 to CHF 277 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kardex in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRDXF opened at $261.38 on Tuesday. Kardex has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $261.38.

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions, and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates through Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segments. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

