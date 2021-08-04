Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $7,662,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kearny Financial by 759.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 670,905 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,343 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 176,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,387,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $77,157,000 after acquiring an additional 167,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 33.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 433,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 109,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Shares of KRNY opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

In related news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro purchased 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,272.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.