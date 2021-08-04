Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) by 769.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kelso Technologies were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kelso Technologies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92,432 shares in the last quarter.

KIQ opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. Kelso Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter.

Kelso Technologies Profile

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. The company offers railway equipment, such as bottom outlet, pressure relief, vacuum relief, and check valves, as well as one-bolt manways, pressure cars, pressure differential parts, tank gauges, laboratory test equipment, and wheel cleaners; emergency response kits; and fueling valves.

