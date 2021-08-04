Kempner Capital Management Inc. Has $6.74 Million Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,740 shares during the period. Acuity Brands accounts for about 3.8% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $549,056,000 after acquiring an additional 221,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,852,000 after acquiring an additional 114,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,821,000 after acquiring an additional 116,342 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 985,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,372,000 after buying an additional 209,277 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

NYSE AYI traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.89. 2,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,983. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.10.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.