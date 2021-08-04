Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Releases Earnings Results

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Kennametal updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.05. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

