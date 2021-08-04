KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Integer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Get Integer alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $95.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Integer has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $101.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,516,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,101,000 after buying an additional 229,325 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,149,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,923,000 after buying an additional 241,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,097,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,086,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 414,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,192,000 after buying an additional 34,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.