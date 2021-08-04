KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Portland General Electric in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on POR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

NYSE POR opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,490,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 534,259 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 50,681.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 355,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 354,768 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 1,589.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 362,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 341,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 317,554 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,484.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

