Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Raised by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS stock opened at $166.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.80. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $166.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

