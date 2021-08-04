KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $328,396,000 after acquiring an additional 143,668 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 239,501 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $129,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7,872.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,418 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,885,000 after acquiring an additional 52,748 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $511.46. 46,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726,842. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $514.93. The firm has a market cap of $226.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

