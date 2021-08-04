KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $24,580,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,866. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.23. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $86.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

