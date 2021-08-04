Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kforce had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Kforce updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.830-$0.910 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.83-0.91 EPS.

KFRC stock traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,777. Kforce has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KFRC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kforce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $150,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $381,103. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

