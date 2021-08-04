Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives $17.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.14. 16,624,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,779,222. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 24,570 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 39,923 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,112,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after buying an additional 456,296 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 114,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 29,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

