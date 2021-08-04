Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KIN. Lake Street Capital lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Aegis restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kindred Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

KIN stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $418.71 million, a P/E ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 1.30. Kindred Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $9.28.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. On average, analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,756,607.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,680. 13.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,135,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 671,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 217,317 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in Kindred Biosciences by 402.5% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Kindred Biosciences by 706.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 111,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

