Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 373.70 ($4.88). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 370.40 ($4.84), with a volume of 2,277,137 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, upgraded Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 361.12. The firm has a market cap of £7.90 billion and a PE ratio of 13.42.

In other Kingfisher news, insider Andrew Cosslett purchased 97,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £338,007.40 ($441,608.83).

Kingfisher Company Profile (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

