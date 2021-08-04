Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of KNSA traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.83. 1,618,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,925. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $875.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of -0.06.

KNSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

