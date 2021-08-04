Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Acquired by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co owned approximately 0.05% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,895,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,421,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,430,000 after buying an additional 1,809,488 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,027,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after buying an additional 722,316 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,668,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 412,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KL traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,779. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KL shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

