KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $69.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,787,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,079 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,836,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,408,000 after acquiring an additional 903,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.